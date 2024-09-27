Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANEB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 9,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -1.01.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
