Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $58.00

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $159,324,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.