Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $61.80

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,212,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

