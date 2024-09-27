American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,471.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 788.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 275,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $1,677,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

