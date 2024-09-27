Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
About Akari Therapeutics
