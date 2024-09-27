Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Airtel Africa Price Performance
AAF opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,940.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.11. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.77).
About Airtel Africa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airtel Africa
- What is a support level?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.