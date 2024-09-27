Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAF opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,940.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.11. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.77).

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

