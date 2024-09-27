Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Down 57.0% in September

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Airship AI Trading Up 4.4 %

AISP stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

