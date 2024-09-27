ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

