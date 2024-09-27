Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $289.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $289.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.25.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.88. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $275.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

