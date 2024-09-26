Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 125.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

