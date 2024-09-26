XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical volume of 25,746 call options.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get Our Latest Report on XPEV

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.