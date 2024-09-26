Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 11.4 %
NYSE XIN opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
