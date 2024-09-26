Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 5.6 %

WOR opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

