Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.74 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

