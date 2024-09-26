WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

