WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Sells $31,770.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. George sold 9,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WidePoint Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WidePoint Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 170.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WidePoint by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

