Wedbush Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $75.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

AX opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,495,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

