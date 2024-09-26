Wedbush Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Neutral

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after buying an additional 19,728,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $66,779,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

