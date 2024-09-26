Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Walmart traded as high as $80.86 and last traded at $80.71. 3,252,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,449,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.19.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock valued at $956,341,379. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.