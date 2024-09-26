Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $88.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.19.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

