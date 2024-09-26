VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

About VinFast Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

