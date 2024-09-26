VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
