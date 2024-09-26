Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

