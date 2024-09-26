Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Valeura Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
TSE:VLE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Valeura Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.10.
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$202.86 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Valeura Energy will post 0.4137623 EPS for the current year.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
