United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.17.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,252 shares of company stock worth $36,939,427. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.51 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

