TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

