Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGI. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $983.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $13,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,720,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Triumph Group by 318.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 247,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

