TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Sells C$38,000.00 in Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 67,500 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$11,009.25.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

CVE TSG opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

