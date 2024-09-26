Travis Perkins plc (TPRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
About Travis Perkins
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.