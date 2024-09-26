Travis Perkins plc (TPRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

