TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.