TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

