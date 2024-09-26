Traders Purchase Large Volume of POET Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical volume of 1,187 call options.

POET Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:POET opened at $4.62 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POET

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.