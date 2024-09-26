Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $3,826,250.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at $45,361,265.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.0 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.