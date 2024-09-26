THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.