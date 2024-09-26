THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:THO opened at $106.45 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

