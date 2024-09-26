THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

THO stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

