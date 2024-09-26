The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.68. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

