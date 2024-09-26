The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QTUM stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

