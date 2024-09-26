The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BNKR stock opened at GBX 111.91 ($1.50) on Thursday. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust
In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($73,647.56). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($73,647.56). Also, insider Hannah Philp purchased 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,997.32). 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
