TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,946,250.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Trading Down 1.5 %
TFII stock opened at C$194.56 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$144.42 and a 1-year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$202.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.85.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
