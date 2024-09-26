TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,946,250.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.

TFI International Trading Down 1.5 %

TFII stock opened at C$194.56 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$144.42 and a 1-year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$202.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.85.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$200.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

