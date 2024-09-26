Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

BIRK opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

