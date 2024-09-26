Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Insiders acquired 55,950 shares of company stock valued at $215,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

