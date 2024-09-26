Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

