StockNews.com Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Buy”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $721.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.12. The company has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

