StockNews.com Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.42 on Monday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

