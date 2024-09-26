StockNews.com Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

QNST stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

