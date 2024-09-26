StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
