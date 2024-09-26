StockNews.com Downgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 30.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,173,000 after purchasing an additional 422,942 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 201,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

