StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 52 week low of $141.83 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Assurant by 20.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

