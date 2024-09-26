StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.55. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.37.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
