StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.55. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.