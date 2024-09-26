StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %
BRN opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.09. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
