Steven Broz Sells 2,982 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

